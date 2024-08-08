Expedia Group Q2 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, 'Softening' Travel Demand In July And More

Expedia Group Inc EXPE shares are trading higher in Thursday’s after-hours session on the heels of the company’s second-quarter financial results. Here’s a look at the highlights from the quarter.

Q2 Revenue: $3.558 billion, versus estimates of $3.534 billion

Q2 EPS: $3.51, versus estimates of $3.06

Total revenue was up 6% on a year-over-year basis. Total gross bookings came in at $28.8 billion, also up 6% year-over-year.

Lodging gross bookings were up 8%, hotel bookings were up 11% and room nights growth accelerated more than 10%. Expedia noted that total room nights grew at the fastest rate since the first quarter of 2023.

“Our second quarter results came in at the high end of our expectations, with gross bookings and revenue growing 6%. We’re pleased with our momentum and the sequential improvement in our consumer brands. However, in July, we have seen a more challenging macro environment and a softening in travel demand. We are therefore adjusting our expectations for the rest of the year,” said Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group.

Expedia did not provide forward guidance in the earnings release.

The company is currently discussing its quarterly results on a conference call that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

EXPE Price Action: Expedia shares were up 6.95% after hours at $126.17 at the time of writing, per Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Stefan Schweihofer from Pixabay.