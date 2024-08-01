Cigna's Q2 Profit Beats Analyst Estimates As Evernorth Health Services Growth Builds Momentum, Reiterates Annual Outlook

Cigna reported Q2 sales of $60.52 billion, up 25% YoY, beating estimates. Growth was driven by Evernorth Health Services' client wins. Adjusted income rose 5% to $1.91 billion. Cigna Healthcare sales grew 3% to $13.14 billion. EPS of $6.72 surpassed expectations.

On Thursday, Cigna Corporation CI reported second-quarter sales of $60.52 billion, up 25% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $58.33 billion.

The increase was primarily driven by significant growth in Evernorth Health Services, reflecting several large client wins.

Adjusted income from operations increased 5% to $1.91 billion, reflecting strong contributions from Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare.

Cigna Healthcare sales increased 3% to $13.14 billion, reflecting premium rate increases to cover expected increases in underlying medical costs, partially offset by business mix.

Cigna’s medical cost ratio – or spending on claims as a percentage of premiums – was 82.3% compared to 81.2% a year ago, reflecting business mix and the aforementioned prior year revenue adjustments, partially offset by effective pricing execution and affordability initiatives.

Total premiums during the quarter rose 3.8% to $11.45 billion.

Evernorth Health Services sales increased 30% to $49.55 billion, reflecting client wins and organic growth.

The total number of medical customers fell 2.4% to 19.04 million. Total customer relationships increased 13% to 186.2 million.

Total pharmacy customers increased 24% to 122.5 million. The adjusted EPS of $6.72, increased from $6.13 a year ago, beat the Wall Street estimate of $6.41.

Guidance: Cigna reaffirms fiscal year 2024 adjusted revenues of at least $235 billion versus consensus of $235.51 billion.

The company expects 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of at least $28.40 versus consensus of $28.50.

For the fiscal year 2024, the company reaffirms medical customers’ prior guidance of around 19.3 million.

Cigna sees a fiscal year 2024 medical cost ratio of 81.7%-82.5%.

Price Action: CI stock is down 4.51% at $332.96 at the last check on Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons