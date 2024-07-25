Deckers Outdoor Q1 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Beat On Strength In HOKA, UGG Brands

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK, the parent company of popular brands HOKA and UGG, are moving higher in extended trading Thursday after Deckers reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter.

Q1 Revenue: $825 million, versus estimates of $807.94 million

Q1 EPS: $4.52, versus estimates of $3.48

Total revenue increased 22% year-over-year, while earnings jumped 87%. Direct-to-consumer sales were up 24% to $310 million and wholesale net sales climbed 21% to $514.8 million.

HOKA brand sales increased 29.7% and UGG brand sales were up 14%, while Teva brand sales decreased 4.3% and Sanuk brand sales fell 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Inventories totaled $753.3 million at the end of the first quarter. Deckers said it ended the quarter with $1.438 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“Fiscal year 2025 is off to a great start, with HOKA and UGG delivering fantastic first-quarter results that have contributed to our increased outlook for the full fiscal year,” said Stefano Caroti, chief commercial officer and incoming president and CEO of Deckers.

See Also: L3Harris Technologies Q2 Earnings: EPS Beat, Revenue Up 13%, Guidance Raise And More

Outlook: Deckers still expects net sales to increase approximately 10% year-over-year in fiscal year 2025 to $4.7 billion. Gross margin is now expected to be 54%. Deckers also raised its full-year 2025 earnings guidance to be in the range of $29.75 to $30.65 per share.

DECK Price Action: Deckers Outdoor shares were up 8.26% after hours at $911at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Nattawit Khomsanit from Shutterstock.