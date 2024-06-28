Motorola Launches VESTA NXT to Boost Emergency Response

Loading... Loading...

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently introduced VESTA NXT, an advanced AI-enabled 9-1-1 software designed to improve the efficiency of 9-1-1 call handlers and dispatchers. Telecommunicators face a series of challenges in their day-to-day operations. They often receive a large amount of information from various sources, including callers, databases and public safety systems. This data must be quickly verified and analyzed to extract critical details. However, fragmented information sources and data overload in high-pressure situations can slow down response times.

Moreover, a large part of the 9-1-1 calls are non-emergency in nature. This can divert telecommunicators' attention away from genuine emergencies, putting individuals in critical situations at greater risk.

Motorola's advanced 9-1-1 software, VESTA NXT, addresses these concerns. Available on both cloud and on-premise, it delivers a consistent experience regardless of device, location or deployment situation. Its AI-powered toolkit provides call transcription, call translation, keyword highlights, instant audio playback and a transcription summary. The virtual assistant feature handles non-emergency calls, directing calls to appropriate resources. This can reduce telecommunicators' workload by 20-35%.

The solution consolidates critical data such as maps, floor plans, and caller information from various public safety systems into a single platform. It can visualize verbal descriptions from callers and craft a real-time summary for dispatchers. Integration of these next-generation features will boost the efficiency of telecommunicators and first responders, ensuring faster and more accurate emergency responses and thereby enhancing the overall safety of the community.

Motorola's call-handling solution is utilized by around 60 % of U.S. public safety answering points. Its drive toward incorporating AI-native solutions will differentiate its product portfolio and bolster its competitive edge in the public safety sector.

The stock has gained 34.6% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 40.2%.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%.

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company's focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

Arista Networks, Inc., sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.

It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.

