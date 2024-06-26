Pillsbury Maker General Mills Annual Profit Outlook Disappoints, Stock Falls

General Mills, Inc GIS shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth quarter FY24 revenue.
The company reported a fourth quarter sales decline of 6.3% year-on-year to $4.71 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $4.85 billion.
The revenue decrease reflected unfavorable net price realization and mix and lower pound volume.
Organic net sales decreased 6% and slowed from the third-quarter trend.
North American retail segment sales declined 7% to $2.85 billion, pet segment sales declined 8% to $602 million, and International segment sales fell 10% to $668 million.
Adjusted EPS of $1.01 beat the consensus estimate of $0.99.
Gross margin expanded 140 basis points Y/Y to 35.8%. Adjusted gross margin slipped ten basis points to 34.9%.
Operating margin expanded 20 basis points to 16.5%, and operating income decreased 5% to $779 million.
General Mills held $418 million in cash and equivalents as of May 26, 2024. Operating cash flow for twelve months totaled $3.3 billion.
General Mills repurchased about 29 million shares of common stock in fiscal 2024 for a total of $2 billion.
The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, payable August 1, 2024, to shareholders of record July 10, 2024, representing a 2 percent increase from the previous quarterly rate of $0.59 per share.
"We delivered on our updated guidance in fiscal 2024 by pivoting our plans and enhancing our efficiency in response to a more challenging operating environment," said Chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening.
Outlook: General Mills sees FY25 organic sales growth of 0 to +1%. The company sees FY25 adjusted EPS of (1)% to +1% in constant currency from the base of $4.52 earned in FY24. The consensus estimate is $4.68.
Price Action: At the last check on Wednesday, GIS shares were trading lower by 4.97% at $63.92 in the premarket.
Photo by calimedia via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.