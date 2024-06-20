Kroger Gears Up For Q1 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

The Kroger Co. KR is set to release first quarter financial results, before the opening bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share, down from $1.51 per share in the year-ago period. Kroger is expected to post revenue of $45.04 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 15, GoodRx Holdings announced a new direct contracting agreement with Kroger.

Kroger shares gained 1.8% to close at $51.98 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $58 to $60 on June 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $62 on June 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $58 to $65 on April 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $54 to $53 on Dec. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $48 to $46 on Dec. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

