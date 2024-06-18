How To Earn $500 A Month From Jabil Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings Report

Loading... Loading...

Jabil Inc. JBL will release its third-quarter financial results, before the opening bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share. That’s down from $1.99 per share in the year-ago period. Jabil expects to post revenue of $6.53 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 20, Jabil named Michael Dastoor as CEO and Gregory Hebard as CFO.

With the recent buzz around Jabil, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. As of now, Jabil has a dividend yield of 0.26% — a quarterly dividend amount of 8 cents a share (32 cents a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Jabil, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Jabil's $0.32 dividend: $6,000 / $0.32 = 18,750 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $2,334,000 worth of Jabil, or 18,750 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $0.32 = 3,750 shares, or $466,800 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

JBL Price Action: Shares of Jabil rose 4.2% to close at $124.48 on Monday.

