Boeing Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Boeing BA closed at $189.85, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 6.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.82, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $18.9 billion, indicating a 4.33% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.33 per share and revenue of $79.4 billion, indicating changes of +77.11% and +2.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Boeing. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 455.86% lower within the past month. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

