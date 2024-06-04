Donaldson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Donaldson Company, Inc . DCI to report quarterly earnings at 83 cents per share on revenue of $915.84 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Donaldson shares fell 2.4% to close at $71.95 on Monday.

HealthEquity, Inc . HQY reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly earnings of 80 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 66 cents. HealthEquity issued strong FY25 earnings guidance and also issued FY25 revenue guidance with its midpoint above expectations. HealthEquity shares climbed 5.9% to $86.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI to post quarterly earnings at 32 cents per share on revenue of $1.36 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bath & Body Works shares gained 1.9% to $52.80 in after-hours trading.

BARK, Inc. BARK reported downbeat financial results for its fourth quarter and issued FY25 revenue guidance below estimates. BARK shares dipped 10.7% to $1.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE to post quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share on revenue of $6.82 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 0.3% to $18.01 in the after-hours trading session.

