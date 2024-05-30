LiveOne Stock Down On Q4 Earnings Miss, Weighs Strategic Options

LiveOne Inc LVO reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 20.9% year-on-year to $30.899 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $30.445 million.
EPS loss of $(0.03) missed the consensus loss estimate of $(0.01).
The Slacker division had revenue of $17.6 million versus $14.1 million Y/Y.
As of March 31, 2024, paid members were up by 30% Y/Y. Total members, including free ad-supported memberships, were approximately 3.75 million on May 25, 2024.
The operating loss was $(1.161) million against ($0.860) million a year ago due to higher stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.785 million versus $1.495 million a year ago.
LiveOne held $7.14 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2024.
LiveOne disclosed that it is continuing to explore strategic alternatives, including a strategic acquisition, divestiture, merger, sale or other form of business combination.
Outlook: The company expects fiscal 2025 revenue of $140 million-$155 million versus consensus $148.88 million. Audio Division revenue guidance was $130 million-$140 million.
LVO Price Action: LiveOne shares traded lower by 1.74% at $1.69 at publication Thursday.
