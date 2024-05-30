Dollar General, Salesforce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc . BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $8.96 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Best Buy shares fell 0.7% to $71.38 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $8.96 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Best Buy shares fell 0.7% to $71.38 in after-hours trading. Salesforce Inc CRM reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak guidance for the second quarter, expecting revenue in the range of $9.2 billion to $9.25 billion versus estimates of $9.34 billion. The company sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.34 to $2.36 per share versus estimates of $2.40 per share. Salesforce shares dipped 16% to $228.10 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak guidance for the second quarter, expecting revenue in the range of $9.2 billion to $9.25 billion versus estimates of $9.34 billion. The company sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.34 to $2.36 per share versus estimates of $2.40 per share. Salesforce shares dipped 16% to $228.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Dollar General Corporation DG to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $9.90 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar General shares slipped 0.2% to $139.00 in after-hours trading.

HP Inc . HPQ posted stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter on Wednesday. The company also said it sees FY23 earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, versus estimates of $3.43 per share. HP shares gained 2.1% to $33.50 in the after-hours trading session.

. posted stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter on Wednesday. The company also said it sees FY23 earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, versus estimates of $3.43 per share. HP shares gained 2.1% to $33.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. DELL to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $21.67 billion after the closing bell. Dell shares fell 0.4% to $178.49 in after-hours trading.

