Trip.com Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM is set to release earnings results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Monday.

Analysts expect the Singapore-based company to report quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share, up from 43 cents per share in the year-ago period. Trip.com is expected to post revenue of $1.61 billion, up from $1.28 billion a year ago, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 21, Trip.com reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Trip.com shares gained 0.7% to close at $56.83 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

analyst James Lee maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $55 to $60 on Feb. 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Nomura Instinet analyst Jialong Shi downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Nov. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

