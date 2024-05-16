JD.com Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

JD.com, Inc. JD is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on May 16, 2024.

Analysts expect the China-based company to report quarterly earnings at 64 cents per share, down from 66 cents per share in the year-ago period. JD.com is projected to report quarterly revenue of $35.62 billion, compared to $33.64 billion a year ago, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

During March, JD.com announced it would not pursue an acquisition of British electrical retailer Currys.

JD.com shares rose 0.8% to close at $33.62 on Wednesday.

Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $26 to $35 on May 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

