Plains All American Pipeline Gears Up For Q1 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA is expected to release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on May 3.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share, down from 41 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Plains All American Pipeline is projected to report quarterly revenue of $12.98 billion, compared to $15.34 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 9, Plains All American Pipeline reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenue of $12.698 billion, in line with the consensus of $12.694 billion.

Plains All American Pipeline shares rose 1.8% to close at $17.23 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $18 to $22 on April 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $18 to $22 on April 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $21 to $22 on April 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Shneur Gershuni maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $21 to $22 on April 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay maintained a Sell rating and boosted the price target from $14.5 to $16 on April 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst John Mackay maintained a Sell rating and boosted the price target from $14.5 to $16 on April 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $16.5 to $17.5 on March 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Spiro Dounis maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $16.5 to $17.5 on March 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Barclays analyst Theresa Chen downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight with a price target of $15 on Sept. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Read This Next: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields