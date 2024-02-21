NVIDIA Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Feb. 21, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $4.64 per share, up sharply from year-ago earnings of 88 cents per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $20.62 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $6.05 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nvidia recently revealed its investment portfolio, showcasing stakes in Arm Holdings Plc ARM, SoundHound AI Inc SOUN, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc RXRX.

NVIDIA shares fell 4.4% to close at $694.52 on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $675 to $840 on Feb. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

analyst Rick Schafer maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $650 to $850 on Feb. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Matt Bryson maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $600 to $800 on Feb. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating and raised the price target from $625 to $850 on Feb. 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $625 to $825 on Feb. 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

