Deere Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Deere & Company DE is expected to release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 15, 2024.

Analysts expect the Moline, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.21 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $6.55 per share. Deere is projected to report quarterly revenue of $10.34 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Deere, during November, reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.

Deere shares rose 1.5% to close at $384.78 on Wednesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $380 to $385 on Dec. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Raso downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and cut the price target from $456 to $424 on Sept. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $398 to $407 on Aug. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Stifel analyst Stanley Elliott maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $493 to $460 on Aug. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $383 to $408 on Aug. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

