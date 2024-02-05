Caterpillar Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Caterpillar Inc. CAT is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 5, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $4.75 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $4.27 per share. The company is projected to report revenue of $17.11 billion, compared to $16.6 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Caterpillar recently signed an agreement with CRH to advance the deployment of Caterpillar's zero-exhaust emissions solutions.

Caterpillar shares rose 2.4% to close at $315.09 on Friday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Stanley Elliott maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $285 to $293 on Dec. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

