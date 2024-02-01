Quest Diagnostics Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 1, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $1.98 per share. The company is projected to report revenue of $2.25 billion, compared to $2.33 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Fitbit and Quest Diagnostics announced a collaboration to advance research on the use of wearable devices to improve metabolic health.

Quest Diagnostics shares fell 0.3% to close at $128.43 on Wednesday.

Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $145 to $150 on Dec. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

