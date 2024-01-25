Tesla, American Airlines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. AAL to report quarterly earnings at 10 cents per share on revenue of $13.02 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares fell 0.5% to close at $13.93 on Wednesday.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported downbeat earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. The company reported earnings per share of 71 cents, which missed a Street consensus estimate of 74 cents per share. Tesla shares fell 5.9% to $195.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Visa Inc. V to earn $2.34 per share on revenue of $8.54 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Visa shares gained 0.1% to close at $271.65 on Wednesday.

International Business Machines Corp IBM reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company noted that the continued adoption of hybrid cloud and AI offerings drove its strong revenue results. IBM shares climbed 8.3% to $188.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Dow Inc. DOW to post quarterly earnings at 40 cents per share on revenue of $10.37 billion before the opening bell. Dow shares fell 1.5% to close at $53.09 on Wednesday.

