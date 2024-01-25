Tesla, American Airlines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2024 2:25 AM | 1 min read
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. AAL to report quarterly earnings at 10 cents per share on revenue of $13.02 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares fell 0.5% to close at $13.93 on Wednesday.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported downbeat earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. The company reported earnings per share of 71 cents, which missed a Street consensus estimate of 74 cents per share. Tesla shares fell 5.9% to $195.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Visa Inc. V to earn $2.34 per share on revenue of $8.54 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Visa shares gained 0.1% to close at $271.65 on Wednesday.

International Business Machines Corp IBM reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company noted that the continued adoption of hybrid cloud and AI offerings drove its strong revenue results. IBM shares climbed 8.3% to $188.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Dow Inc. DOW to post quarterly earnings at 40 cents per share on revenue of $10.37 billion before the opening bell. Dow shares fell 1.5% to close at $53.09 on Wednesday.

