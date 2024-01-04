Conagra Brands Gears Up For Q2 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG is projected to release financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 4, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 68 cents per share, down from year-ago earnings of 81 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $3.24 billion for the latest quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

Conagra Brands recently announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of 35 cents per share.

Conagra shares fell 0.2% to close at $29.48 on Wednesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $32 on Dec. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $37 to $29 on Oct. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $30 to $28 on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $32 on Sept. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $38 to $37 on Aug. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

