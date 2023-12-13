Jabil Gears Up For Q1 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Jabil Inc. JBL is projected to release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024, before the opening bell on Dec. 14, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $2.31 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $8.35 billion for the latest quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

Jabil will replace Alaska Air Group Inc. ALK in the S&P 500, effective prior to the open of trading on Dec. 18.

Jabil shares fell 0.7% to close at $120.15 on Tuesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $150 to $146 on Nov. 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $135 on Nov. 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Barclays analyst George Wang maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $144 to $135 on Nov. 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks maintained a Strong Buy rating and increased the price target from $120 to $160 on Oct. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $90 to $108 on June 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

