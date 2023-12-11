Oracle, Casey's General Stores And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation ORCL to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $13.05 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares rose 0.8% to $114.50 in after-hours trading.

The AES Corporation AES raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.1725 per share from $0.1659 per share. AES shares rose 0.4% to $18.29 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY to earn $3.73 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares gained 0.5% to $269.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Milestone Scientific Inc. MLSS reported a proposed public offering of common stock. Milestone Scientific shares dipped 7.8% to $0.6550 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Blue Bird Corporation BLBD to post quarterly earnings at 48 cents per share on revenue of $290.11 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Blue Bird shares fell 1.7% to $21.21 in after-hours trading.

