Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Archer-Daniels Midland Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 17, 2023 4:30 PM | 1 min read

Archer-Daniels Midland ADM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.56%. Currently, Archer-Daniels Midland has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADM: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,426.49 today based on a price of $79.56 for ADM at the time of writing.

Archer-Daniels Midland's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

