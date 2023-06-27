Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning McDonald's Stock In The Last 20 Years

McDonald's MCD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.56%. Currently, McDonald's has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCD: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,877.98 today based on a price of $291.30 for MCD at the time of writing.

McDonald's's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

