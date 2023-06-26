Dow Surges Over 50 Points; Avalo Therapeutics Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 50 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.18% to 33,788.05 while the NASDAQ fell 0.61% to 13,410.63. The S&P 500, also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 4,343.41.

Energy shares jumped by 2.2% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, communication services shares dipped by 1.4%.

Top Headline

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index rose to -23.2 in June, versus previous reading of -29.1.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS shares shot up 83% to $15.45. TRxADE HEALTH issued correction to press release announcing its anticipated combination with Superlatus, Inc.

got a boost, shooting 74% to $45.12 after the company's Phase 2 study for Nanobody sonelokimabint met its primary endpoint in hidradenitis suppurativa. Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC shares were also up, gaining 101% to $0.3990 after the company announced it received FDA clearance of the IND for BB-301 for the treatment of Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX shares dropped 88% to $0.5500 after the company's Phase 2 Peak trial For quisovalimab In patients With non-eosinophilic asthma missed its primary endpoint

were down 83% to $2.8050 after the company's Phase 3 ZEPHYRUS-1 trial of pamrevlumab failed to meet its primary endpoint in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA was down, falling 16% to $25.64 after the company announced new clinical data from the first two cohorts of Phase 2 portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of BMF-219 in type 2 diabetes patients.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.6% to $69.56 while gold traded up 0.2% at $1,933.60.

Silver traded up 2.1% to $22.82 on Monday while copper fell 0.5% to $3.7830.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.10%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.11% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.09% The German DAX dropped 0.11% French CAC 40 rose 0.29% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.12%.

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany dropped for the second month in a row to a reading of 88.5 in June. Producer prices in Spain dropped 6.9% year-over-year in May.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropping 0.25%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.51%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropping 1.48%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.01%.

The index of leading economic indicators in Japan fell to 96.8 in April 2023 versus a preliminary reading of 97.6, while index of coincident economic indicators slipped to 97.3 in April 2023 versus a flash reading of 99.4.

Economics

COVID-19 Update

