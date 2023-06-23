Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Starbucks Stock In The Last 15 Years

June 23, 2023

Starbucks SBUX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.4%. Currently, Starbucks has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In SBUX: If an investor had bought $1000 of SBUX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $12,133.33 today based on a price of $99.23 for SBUX at the time of writing.

Starbucks's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

