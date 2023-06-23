Smith & Wesson Brands, CarMax And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

- Wall Street expects Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG to report quarterly earnings at 90 cents per share on revenue of $354.77 million before the opening bell. Apogee shares gained 2.8% to $45.00 in after-hours trading.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.12 per share. Smith & Wesson Brands shares gained 3.4% to $11.62 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting CarMax, Inc. KMX to have earned 79 cents per share on revenue of $7.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CarMax shares gained 0.6% to $78.80 in after-hours trading.
- IonQ Inc IONQ lifted its booking expectations for the year by 25% to a new range of $45 million to $55 million, representing an increase of more than 100% year-over-year at the midpoint. IonQ shares jumped 7.3% to $10.12 in the after-hours trading session.
- Moderna Inc. MRNA submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the authorization of its updated vaccine. Moderna shares fell 0.1% to $120.34 in the after-hours trading session.
