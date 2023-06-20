If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $6,300 Today

GameStop GME has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 35.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.43%. Currently, GameStop has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion.

Buying $1000 In GME: If an investor had bought $1000 of GME stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,318.77 today based on a price of $24.58 for GME at the time of writing.

GameStop's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

