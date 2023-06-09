Vail Resorts, NIO And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Vail Resorts shares dropped 2.1% to $252.69 in the after-hours trading session.

NIO Inc. NIO is expected to report its first quarter unaudited financial results, before the opening bell today. NIO shares gained 0.4% to $7.82 in the after-hours trading session.

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU reported upbeat results for its first quarter. DocuSign shares surged 5.1% to $61.48 in the after-hours trading session.

American Software, Inc. AMSWA reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees FY24 revenue of $120 million to $126.0 million. American Software shares dipped 10.7% to $11.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Renalytix Plc RNLX to post a quarterly loss at 12 cents per share on revenue of $1.29 million before the opening bell. Renalytix shares gained 3.7% to $2.26 in after-hours trading.

