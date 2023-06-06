Recap: Limoneira Q2 Earnings

Limoneira LMNR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Limoneira beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $1.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Limoneira's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.10 0.23 0.07 EPS Actual -0.53 -0.32 0.41 0.10 Revenue Estimate 37.71M 33.43M 51.39M 48.32M Revenue Actual 37.90M 39.66M 58.92M 46.75M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.