$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,200 Today

Microsoft MSFT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.21%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion.

Buying $100 In MSFT: If an investor had bought $100 of MSFT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,195.59 today based on a price of $333.45 for MSFT at the time of writing.

Microsoft's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.