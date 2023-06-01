Recap: Lifecore Biomedical Q3 Earnings

Lifecore Biomedical LFCR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 07:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lifecore Biomedical missed estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $25.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 67.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lifecore Biomedical's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.13 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.32 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 54.54M 42.74M 45.55M Revenue Actual 38.80M 43.35M 47.63M

