These Analysts Revise Price Targets On CrowdStrike Following Q1 Results

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

The company posted revenue of $692.58 million, which topped estimates of $677.37 million. EPS of 57 cents surpassed expectations of 51 cents.

CrowdStrike sees second-quarter revenue in the range of $717.2 million to $727.4 million versus estimates of $718.9 million. The company also anticipates earnings between 54 and 57 cents per share versus estimates of 54 cents per share.

CrowdStrike shares dropped 11% to $142.54 in today’s pre-market trading session.

Baird cut the price target on CrowdStrike from $185 to $180. Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari maintained an Outperform rating.

MoffettNathanson lowered the price target on CrowdStrike from $229 to $217. MoffettNathanson analyst Jackson Ader maintained an Outperform rating.

Rosenblatt, however, increased CrowdStrike price target from $170 to $175. Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained the stock with a Buy.

