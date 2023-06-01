ñol


Salesforce Gets Price Target Hikes By Analysts After Q1 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 1, 2023 7:12 AM | 1 min read

Salesforce, Inc. CRM posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter.

The company posted revenue of $8.25 billion, which topped estimates of $8.18 billion. EPS of $1.69 surpassed expectations of $1.61.

Salesforce expects full-year revenue to be between $34.5 billion and $34.7 billion versus estimates of $34.65 billion. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings between $7.41 and $7.43 per share versus estimates of $7.14 per share.

Salesforce shares dropped 6% to $209.95 in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Piper Sandler raised the price target on Salesforce from $230 to $248. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating.
  • Mizuho increased the price target on Salesforce from $225 to $240. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating.
  • Baird increased Salesforce price target from $200 to $210. Baird analyst Rob Oliver maintained the stock with a Neutral.
  • Bernstein boosted Salesforce price target from $145 to $153. Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler mainatained an Underperform rating.
  • Oppenheimer increased Salesforce price target from $225 to $235. Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained the stock with an Outperform.
  • Citigroup boosted Salesforce price target from $229 to $230. Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained the stock with a Neutral.

 

