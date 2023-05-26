ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Recap: Canaan Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2023 6:20 AM | 1 min read

Canaan CAN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canaan missed estimated earnings by 104.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was down $158.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canaan's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate -0.15 0.07 0.35 0.06
EPS Actual -0.30 0.14 0.60 0.50
Revenue Estimate 43.59M 151.64M 257.70M 27.18M
Revenue Actual 56.83M 137.51M 246.74M 213.92M

To track all earnings releases for Canaan visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved