Zoom Video, Nordson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

- Wall Street expects Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM to post quarterly earnings at 99 cents per share on revenue of $1.08 billion after the closing bell. Zoom Video shares fell 0.4% to $69.10 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Nordson Corporation NDSN to have earned $2.11 per share on revenue of $638.73 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Nordson shares fell 0.1% to $217.13 in after-hours trading.
- Calyxt, Inc. CLXT reported the stockholder approval of merger with Cibus Global, LLC. The company also announced a 1-for-5 reverse stock split of common stock. Calyxt shares gained 1.5% to $4.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at 20 cents per share on revenue of $80.03 million. Nordic American Tankers shares gained 2.4% to $3.79 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect HEICO Corporation HEI to post quarterly earnings at 73 cents per share on revenue of $676.94 million after the closing bell. HEICO shares rose 0.1% to $177.10 in after-hours trading.
