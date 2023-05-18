MedAvail Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

MedAvail Holdings MDVL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MedAvail Holdings beat estimated earnings by 23.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was down $8.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 14.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MedAvail Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.15 -0.26 -0.36 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.15 -0.17 -0.40 Revenue Estimate 10.99M 11.30M 9.52M 8.89M Revenue Actual 11.35M 11.46M 11.18M 9.11M

