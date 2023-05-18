Walmart, Alibaba And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

- Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $148.65 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.4% to $150.05 in after-hours trading.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter. Cisco said it sees fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to be between $1.05 and $1.07 per share and revenue growth of 14% to 16%. Cisco shares dropped 3.9% to $45.77 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to have earned $1.35 per share on revenue of $30.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares rose 0.1% to $90.78 in after-hours trading.
- Snowflake Inc. SNOW shares gained in after-hours trading on Wednesday following a report suggesting the company is in talks to acquire search startup Neeva. Snowflake shares gained 2.9% to $179.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares rose 4% to close at $125.70 on Wednesday.
