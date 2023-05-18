ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Walmart, Alibaba And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2023 4:00 AM | 1 min read
  • Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $148.65 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.4% to $150.05 in after-hours trading.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter. Cisco said it sees fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to be between $1.05 and $1.07 per share and revenue growth of 14% to 16%. Cisco shares dropped 3.9% to $45.77 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to have earned $1.35 per share on revenue of $30.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares rose 0.1% to $90.78 in after-hours trading.
  • Snowflake Inc. SNOW shares gained in after-hours trading on Wednesday following a report suggesting the company is in talks to acquire search startup Neeva. Snowflake shares gained 2.9% to $179.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares rose 4% to close at $125.70 on Wednesday.

 

Read This Next: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStocks to Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved