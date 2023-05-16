ñol


Paysafe Shares Gain Post Q1 Results, Touts Total Payment Volume Of $33B

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2023 12:03 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Paysafe expects revenue of $1.58 billion-$1.6 billion, versus the consensus of $1.59 billion.
  • Paysafe CEO Bruce Lowthers: "We are confident in maintaining our full year outlook."

Paysafe Limited PSFE reported a first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 5% year-over-year to $387.85 million, beating the consensus of $377.43 million. 

  • The revenue was up 7% YoY on a constant currency basis.
  • Total Payment Volume of $33 billion, up 8% Y/Y.
  • Segment revenues: Merchant Solutions rose 98% Y/Y to $208.52 million, and Digital Wallets +2% Y/Y to $181.45 million.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.54, down from $0.62 in 1Q22, missing the consensus of $0.63.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $107.82 million (+4% Y/Y), and the margin contracted by 50 bps to 27.8%, as the Merchant Solutions margin decreased by 10 bps, and Digital Wallets expanded by 180 bps.
  • The London-based company reported an operating income of $34.98 million, compared to a loss of $1.19 billion a year ago.
  • As of March 31, the company held cash and cash equivalents of $221.7 million, and net debt was $2.4 billion.
  • PSFE's cash used in operating activities for the quarter totaled $118.96 million, versus cash generated of $504.85 million a year ago.
  • Paysafe CEO Bruce Lowthers: "We are confident in maintaining our full year outlook and remain very pleased with the progress of our sales transformation initiative, which is driving cross-selling and higher value client wins."
  • FY23 Outlook: Paysafe expects revenue of $1.58 billion-$1.6 billion, versus the consensus of $1.59 billion.
  • It sees Adjusted EBITDA of $452 million - $462 million.

Price Action: PSFE shares are trading higher by 3.15% at $15 premarket on Tuesday.

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

