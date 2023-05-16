Home Depot: Q1 Earnings Insights

Home Depot HD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Home Depot beat estimated earnings by 0.53%, reporting an EPS of $3.82 versus an estimate of $3.8.

Revenue was down $1.65 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home Depot's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 3.28 4.13 4.95 3.67 EPS Actual 3.30 4.24 5.05 4.09 Revenue Estimate 35.97B 38.01B 43.40B 36.71B Revenue Actual 35.83B 38.87B 43.79B 38.91B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.