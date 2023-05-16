ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Home Depot: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2023 6:05 AM | 1 min read

Home Depot HD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Home Depot beat estimated earnings by 0.53%, reporting an EPS of $3.82 versus an estimate of $3.8.

Revenue was down $1.65 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home Depot's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 3.28 4.13 4.95 3.67
EPS Actual 3.30 4.24 5.05 4.09
Revenue Estimate 35.97B 38.01B 43.40B 36.71B
Revenue Actual 35.83B 38.87B 43.79B 38.91B

To track all earnings releases for Home Depot visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved