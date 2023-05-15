Tower Semiconductor, XP And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

- Wall Street expects Tower Semiconductor Ltd. TSEM to post quarterly earnings at 47 cents per share on revenue of $352.35 million before the opening bell. Tower Semiconductor shares rose 0.2% to $40.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting XP Inc. XP to have earned 28 cents per share on revenue of $621.76 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. XP shares rose 0.1% to $15.39 in after-hours trading.
- Biohaven Ltd. BHVN posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter. Biohaven shares gained 0.8% to $13.72 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, monday.com Ltd. MNDY is expected to report a quarterly loss at 28 cents per share on revenue of $155.33 million. monday.com shares gained 1.1% to $132.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect VOXX International Corporation VOXX to post quarterly loss at 4 cents per share on revenue of $125.38 million after the closing bell. VOXX International shares fell 0.3% to close at $12.03 on Friday
