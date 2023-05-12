Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Honda Motor Co HMC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Welltower WELL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $159.38 million.

• Associated Cap Gr AC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.

• NeoGenomics NEO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $201.13 million.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares CWEB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $25.35 million.

• Crescent Point Energy CPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $641.86 million.

• AgileThought AGIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $43.09 million.

• China Automotive Systems CAAS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $142.67 million.

• Bio-Path Hldgs BPTH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dingdong (Cayman) DDL is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• The Real Good Food RGF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $26.12 million.

• Longeveron LGVN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.

• Augmedix AUGX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $9.36 million.

• Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $5.73 million.

• Soho House SHCO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $260.01 million.

• Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• American Shared Hospital AMS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Humacyte HUMA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $170 thousand.

• AirSculpt Technologies AIRS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $42.96 million.

• LifeMD LFMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $30.80 million.

• Biofrontera BFRI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $9.15 million.

• Embecta EMBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $262.88 million.

• American Strategic NYC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Delcath Systems DCTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $770 thousand.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.93 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $761.66 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Eastside Distilling EAST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.51 million.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Simon Property Group SPG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $69.80 million.

• Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Forian FORA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.70 million.

