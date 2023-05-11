Utz Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Utz Brands UTZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Utz Brands beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $10.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Utz Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.14 0.16 0.09 EPS Actual 0.15 0.16 0.13 0.11 Revenue Estimate 336.76M 341.78M 334.09M 311.08M Revenue Actual 354.67M 362.82M 350.15M 340.77M

To track all earnings releases for Utz Brands visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.