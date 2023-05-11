Algonquin Power: Q1 Earnings Insights

Algonquin Power AQN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Algonquin Power beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $42.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Algonquin Power's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.17 0.15 0.20 EPS Actual 0.22 0.11 0.16 0.21 Revenue Estimate 703.54M 594.76M 621.04M 688.81M Revenue Actual 748.00M 666.70M 624.30M 735.70M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Algonquin Power management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $0.55 and $0.61 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Algonquin Power visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.