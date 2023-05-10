Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was down $87.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.30 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.41 -0.41 -0.38 Revenue Estimate 88.66M 60.36M 43.64M 105.68M Revenue Actual 98.28M 66.40M 144.62M 168.41M

