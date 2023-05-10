Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was down $87.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.30
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.41
|-0.41
|-0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|88.66M
|60.36M
|43.64M
|105.68M
|Revenue Actual
|98.28M
|66.40M
|144.62M
|168.41M
