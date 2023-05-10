Blackstone Secured: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blackstone Secured BXSL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:36 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blackstone Secured beat estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $79.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blackstone Secured's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.69 0.60 0.61 EPS Actual 0.90 0.80 0.62 0.61 Revenue Estimate 246.76M 211.27M 184.36M 182.16M Revenue Actual 251.00M 227.00M 186.99M 185.60M

To track all earnings releases for Blackstone Secured visit their earnings calendar here.

