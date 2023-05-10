Blackstone Secured: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blackstone Secured BXSL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:36 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Blackstone Secured beat estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $79.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blackstone Secured's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.69
|0.60
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.80
|0.62
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|246.76M
|211.27M
|184.36M
|182.16M
|Revenue Actual
|251.00M
|227.00M
|186.99M
|185.60M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.69
|0.60
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.80
|0.62
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|246.76M
|211.27M
|184.36M
|182.16M
|Revenue Actual
|251.00M
|227.00M
|186.99M
|185.60M
To track all earnings releases for Blackstone Secured visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.