Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2023 10:15 AM | 1 min read
Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $9.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pieris Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.16 -0.11 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.13 -0.14 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 6.51M 2.26M 10.47M 11.30M
Revenue Actual 5.85M 5.37M 3.70M 10.99M

To track all earnings releases for Pieris Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps

