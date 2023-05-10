Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $9.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pieris Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.16 -0.11 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.13 -0.14 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 6.51M 2.26M 10.47M 11.30M Revenue Actual 5.85M 5.37M 3.70M 10.99M

