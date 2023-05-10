Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pieris Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was down $9.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pieris Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-0.11
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|6.51M
|2.26M
|10.47M
|11.30M
|Revenue Actual
|5.85M
|5.37M
|3.70M
|10.99M
To track all earnings releases for Pieris Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
