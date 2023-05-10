Valens Semiconductor: Q1 Earnings Insights

Valens Semiconductor VLN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Valens Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $2.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valens Semiconductor's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.08 -0.10 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.02 -0.08 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 23.15M 22.65M 21.69M 20.75M Revenue Actual 23.47M 23.14M 22.48M 21.62M

