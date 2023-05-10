Valens Semiconductor: Q1 Earnings Insights

Valens Semiconductor VLN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Valens Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $2.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Valens Semiconductor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.08
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|23.15M
|22.65M
|21.69M
|20.75M
|Revenue Actual
|23.47M
|23.14M
|22.48M
|21.62M
To track all earnings releases for Valens Semiconductor visit their earnings calendar here.
