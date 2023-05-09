Zai Lab: Q1 Earnings Insights

Zai Lab ZLAB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zai Lab beat estimated earnings by 46.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.51 versus an estimate of $-0.95.

Revenue was up $16.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 8.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zai Lab's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -1.11 -1.25 -0.88 -1.20 EPS Actual -0.65 -1.68 -1.44 -0.86 Revenue Estimate 62.25M 53.72M 46.80M 45.72M Revenue Actual 62.60M 57.54M 48.18M 46.72M

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -1.11 -1.25 -0.88 -1.20 EPS Actual -0.65 -1.68 -1.44 -0.86 Revenue Estimate 62.25M 53.72M 46.80M 45.72M Revenue Actual 62.60M 57.54M 48.18M 46.72M

To track all earnings releases for Zai Lab visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.