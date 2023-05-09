Zai Lab: Q1 Earnings Insights

Zai Lab ZLAB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zai Lab beat estimated earnings by 46.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.51 versus an estimate of $-0.95.
Revenue was up $16.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 8.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zai Lab's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-1.11
|-1.25
|-0.88
|-1.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.65
|-1.68
|-1.44
|-0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|62.25M
|53.72M
|46.80M
|45.72M
|Revenue Actual
|62.60M
|57.54M
|48.18M
|46.72M
To track all earnings releases for Zai Lab visit their earnings calendar here.
