RxSight: Q1 Earnings Insights

RxSight RXST reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RxSight beat estimated earnings by 41.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.53.

Revenue was up $8.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 2.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RxSight's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.75 -0.71 -0.69 -0.65 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.50 -0.50 -0.54 Revenue Estimate 15.05M 10.98M 10.75M 7.32M Revenue Actual 16.09M 12.62M 11.36M 8.94M

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.75 -0.71 -0.69 -0.65 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.50 -0.50 -0.54 Revenue Estimate 15.05M 10.98M 10.75M 7.32M Revenue Actual 16.09M 12.62M 11.36M 8.94M

To track all earnings releases for RxSight visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.