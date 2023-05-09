RxSight: Q1 Earnings Insights

RxSight RXST reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RxSight beat estimated earnings by 41.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.53.
Revenue was up $8.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 2.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RxSight's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.75
|-0.71
|-0.69
|-0.65
|EPS Actual
|-0.45
|-0.50
|-0.50
|-0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|15.05M
|10.98M
|10.75M
|7.32M
|Revenue Actual
|16.09M
|12.62M
|11.36M
|8.94M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.75
|-0.71
|-0.69
|-0.65
|EPS Actual
|-0.45
|-0.50
|-0.50
|-0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|15.05M
|10.98M
|10.75M
|7.32M
|Revenue Actual
|16.09M
|12.62M
|11.36M
|8.94M
To track all earnings releases for RxSight visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps